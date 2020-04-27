The consumption of coffee could change the sense of taste and enhance the sweet taste of other foods, suggest researchers from the Aarhus University in Denmark.

“It could be beneficial for people with overweight and diabetes”

Through a study, published in the scientific journal Foods, scientists analyzed the sense of smell and taste in 156 people before and after drinking coffee.

When people were analyzed after drinking the coffee, they noted, they became more sensitive to sweet and less sensitive to bitter.

They found that this effect was not because of caffeine, as they originally thought, but because of the bitter substances in coffee. “This may explain why when consuming dark chocolate with coffee its bitterness is minimized and the sweetness is increased.”

“Our research could be important in how we regulate the way we use sugar and sweeteners as food additives. (…) Which could be beneficial for people with overweight and diabetes, “they pointed out.

AC

.