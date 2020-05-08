In view of the current scenario, many Brazilians have changed or accentuated daily habits, which has led, for example, to an increase in coffee consumption by 30%, according to the Brazilian Coffee Industry Association (ABIC). This means that coffee packages, previously sold in coffee shops and other establishments, continue to be sought after by many consumers, however, they are purchased through online commerce or delivery by delivery.

Increase in internet coffee sales

Due to the preventive measures of social isolation, the sale of coffee over the internet grew up to four times more, resulting in an out-of-average growth, since most Brazilians chose to store the drink at home. Therefore, in the midst of quarantine and with the need to consume essential items, coffee remained a consumer preference.

Due to the adoption of the home office work model, the amount of coffee stored at home has increased, since in the intervals and in the afternoon snacks, its consumption is more frequent.

Coffee is considered the second most consumed beverage in Brazil

Popular with Brazilians, although its consumption has grown due to the pandemic, coffee is part of the country’s routine and culture, becoming the second most consumed beverage in Brazil, considering that each person consumes, on average, 3 to 4 cups daily.

In cultural terms, most Brazilians are in the habit of receiving visits, holding meetings or even carrying out daily activities consuming coffee, which, in turn, plays a fundamental role in social relations. It can also be highlighted that the consumption of coffee, by individuals in the age group between 18 and 35 years old, is moderate, becoming more accentuated after 40 years old.

According to a study by Cuf of Excellence, an international coffee quality contest, Brazil stands out as the largest and best coffee producer in the world, with emphasis on the way of cultivation and harvesting by hand. Therefore, it is common for many Brazilians to consume the drink daily, during quarantine or not. Even so, the preferences for each type of drink are divided among Brazilian consumers, especially ground and roasted coffee, in addition to the preparation methods: espresso, soluble or cappuccino.

Creation of menu for cafeteria

Due to its various types and variations of preparation, the creation of a menu in a cafeteria is essential, in order to offer a wide visualization of its products to the customer, such as models, descriptions, images and values. As well as informing the customer, the menu of a cafeteria aims to demonstrate the quality of its products through a quality design, in a personalized and objective way.

To offer a better shopping experience to the consumer, the creation of a menu allows to optimize the communication of the establishment with the public, facilitating the choice of order and making consumption on site more practical.

