Coffee can help reduce the risk of liver cancer



Much of the beneficial effects of coffee on the liver come from caffeine.

Coffee is a drink that is not only stimulating, it can also support the health of your liver. Research reveals that people who drink coffee have a lower risk of developing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

The American Cancer Society notes that studies in recent years find that coffee can reduce the risk of several types of cancer, including liver cancer. On the other hand, a report by the British Liver Trust confirms that coffee is good for liver health after reviewing a body of research and tests.

“Coffee is especially helpful when it comes to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease”says Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, a specialist in Hepatology and Nutrition at Cleveland Clinic.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is a condition in which excess fat is stored in the liver. The two types of this disease are simple fatty liver and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The National Institutes of Health note that nonalcoholic steatohepatitis can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer.

How Coffee Supports Liver Health

WebMD explains that caffeine produces a chemical called paraxanthin that slows the growth of scar tissue involved in fibrosis. That can help fight liver cancer, alcohol-related cirrhosis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and hepatitis C.

The American Cancer Society notes that coffee contains hundreds of biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols. These and other compounds increase energy expenditure, inhibit cell damage, regulate genes involved in DNA repair, they have anti-inflammatory properties and inhibit metastasis, among other activities.

Coffee can not only help prevent

WebMD reports that in one study, researchers found that saving 2 cups a day reduced the chances of cirrhosis by 44%, and 4 cups a day reduced them by 65%.

Drinking coffee can protect you from developing liver disease and also help slow fibrosis, cirrhosis, hepatitis B and C, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Hepatitis C is a virus that can cause liver cancer.

How and how much coffee to drink

The beneficial effects of coffee for the liver are independent of how it is prepared. It can be taken filtered, instant and express. However, decaffeinated coffee would not have the same effect.

Dr. Wakim-Fleming indicates that At least three cups a day are recommended to help prevent liver problems. When the person already has hepatitis or fatty liver disease, more cups a day, up to four or five, could be helpful.

For people who have an irregular heartbeat or other heart problems, too much coffee can be dangerous. For healthy adults, it is considered a moderate consumption up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, that’s four to five cups of coffee. An eight-ounce cup of coffee contains approximately 96 mg of caffeine.

Cleveland Clinic emphasizes that coffee does not work miracles, so it will not completely reverse liver disease or undo the damage caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

