Coffee and sand to explain the earthquakes in the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula

The earthquakes that have recently occurred in southern Spain and eastern Japan have their origin in the collision of tectonic plates, of Eurasia and Africa in the first case, and of the Philippines and the Pacific in the second.

However, in the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula, which is far from the edge of the plates, seismic movements also occur from time to time, which have come to exceed magnitude 5 in towns such as Puebla de Sanabria (Zamora) in 1961 and Lugo in 1997, with damage and alarm between the population.

In a ‘sandbox’ with a movable wall, silicone has been used to represent the lower and middle crusts, sand as the upper crust and coffee particles to record their movements with laser technology

Behind these earthquakes are the fractures that formed and reactivated in the earth’s crust during the Alpine orogeny (the same one that raised the Pyrenean, Cantabrian and Betic mountain ranges), but the exact mechanisms that trigger them are not at all clear.

To solve the problem, geologists from the Universities of León, Rey Juan Carlos and Complutense de Madrid have devised an original model that simulates what has happened under that territory with the help of a ‘box’ in which they deposit three elements: silicone to represent the lower and middle crust (20 km = 2 cm), white sand colored by layers as upper bark (15 km = 1.5 cm) and coffee particles sprinkled on top to follow their movements. One of the walls of this sandbox it is mobile.

“As we generate a deformation in the box like the one that occurred during the Alpine orogeny, we record everything that happens using a laser scanner, and thus we obtain a digital model to analyze the topography and the changes that occur in the relief”, one of the authors explains, Javier Fernandez Lozano, from the University of León.

The team, which publishes their study in the journal Tectonics, uses a mathematical algorithm to measure the displacements generated by fractures on the surface of the model. In this way it is possible to observe where the deformations are concentrated and, therefore, where earthquakes are most likely to occur.

The presence of fluids that circulate at great depths, with high thermal gradients, is what facilitates the breaking of fractures in the crust and increases seismic activity in certain areas of the peninsular northwest

According to the study, its origin is in the presence of fluids that circulate at great depths and with high thermal gradients, which facilitates the breaking of fractures in the crust and thus increases seismic activity in certain areas of the peninsular northwest.

“This phenomenon would explain the important variations in seismicity observed at the western end of the Cantabrian Mountains and the Galaico-Leonese Mountains, in the so-called brittle-ductile transition zone (where the rocks of the earth’s crust go from being harder and more brittle to more malleable as the temperature rises with depth) “, details Fernández Lozano,” and in that area the increase in pore pressure facilitates the opening of fractures and the circulation of hot fluids, reducing the resistance of the crust and the depth at which earthquakes occur ”.

Gold deposits

In addition, the geologist highlights that this study has important implications on the formation of gold deposits in northwestern Spain: “Fractures act as escape valves for hot fluids, and when their pressure exceeds a certain threshold, the rock breaks and circulate to shallow areas where mineral elements of great interest precipitate, such as gold, tin and tungsten”.

In the northwest of the Peninsula, primary deposits as important as those that have given rise to Las Médulas (León), ancient Roman gold mines, could be forming.

“Therefore,” he concludes, “with the new earthquakes the possibility opens up that a new deposit may be developing under those areas of Castilla y León and Galicia, that is, primary deposits (where the mineral is formed in the fractures of the mother rock) as important as those that later, due to transport and sedimentation, have given rise to the secondary Las Medulas (ancient Roman gold mines) could be today in formation throughout the northwest of the Peninsula ”.

Reference:

J. Fernández-Lozano, F. Martín-González, G. De Vicente. “New insights into the lateral-strength variations and depth to the Brittle-Ductile Transition zone in NW Iberia”. Tectonics, 2021

