Coffee and chronic liver disease

A recent study investigated the influence of regular coffee consumption on the incidence of chronic liver disease.

Researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Southampton in the United Kingdom analyzed data from 495,585 people, who were followed for an average of 10.7 years to find out who developed chronic liver disease and related liver conditions.

Of all the participants included in the study, 78% (384,818) consumed ground or instant coffee, caffeinated or decaffeinated, while 22% (109,767) did not drink any type of coffee. During the study period, 3,600 cases of chronic liver disease occurred, including 301 deaths.

Compared to non-coffee drinkers, coffee drinkers had a 21% lower risk of chronic liver disease and a 49% lower risk of death from chronic liver disease.

The maximum benefit was seen in the group that drank ground coffee, which contains high levels of the ingredients kahweol and cafestol, which have been shown to be beneficial against chronic liver disease in animals.

Instant coffee, which has low levels of Kahweol and cafestol, was also associated with a reduced risk of chronic liver disease. Although the risk reduction was less than that associated with ground coffee, the finding may suggest that other ingredients, or potentially a combination of them, may be beneficial.

Coffee. (Photo: Amazings / NCYT)

Ultimately, the consumption of any type of coffee was associated with a reduction in the risk of developing chronic liver disease and dying from it compared to the absence of coffee consumption, and the benefit peaked with three or four cups up to date.

“Coffee is widely accessible and the benefits we see in our study may mean that it could offer a potential preventive treatment for chronic liver disease,” says Dr. Oliver Kennedy, from the University of Southampton and a member of the research team.

The study is titled “All coffee types decrease the risk of adverse clinical outcomes in chronic liver disease: a UK Biobank study”. And it has been published in the academic journal BMC Public Health. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)