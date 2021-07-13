Cofepris releases two batches of AstraZeneca vaccine packaged in Mexico

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reported on the authorization for emergency use of two batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine, packaged in the State of Mexico by Laboratorios Liomont, SA de CV

Through a statement, he detailed that the first batch contains 737,000 doses of the vaccine, while the second 932,800 doses.

“Once released, the batches are used for the National Vaccination Policy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, for the prevention of covid-19 in Mexico, available at https://bit.ly/3tNfUzL, and, as part of the agreement with the manufacturer, they are susceptible to be sent to other countries ”, it was added.

The authorization for emergency use is issued after carrying out the necessary analyzes through the National Reference Laboratory of the Commission for Analytical Control and Expansion of Coverage (CCAyAC), where 15 biological tests were carried out against covid-19, such as sterility, identity and potency, among others.

9 million 966 thousand 500 AstraZeneca doses have been released

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) highlighted in the text that a total of 9 million 966 thousand 500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5 million 127 thousand 960 doses of the CanSino Biologics vaccine have been released.

“The total of releases for emergency use of both biologicals packaged in Mexico is 34 batches with 15 million 94 thousand 460 doses,” he explained.

