Cofepris releases four batches of covid-19 vaccines packaged in Mexico

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reports this Wednesday on the authorization, for emergency use, of four batches of vaccines packaged in Mexico for the prevention of covid-19.

Through a statement, it details that this afternoon two batches of the biological AstraZeneca packaged in the State of Mexico by Laboratorios Liomont, SA de CV, which contain 937 thousand 400 doses and 927 thousand 100 doses, respectively, were released.

While yesterday, two batches were released in Querétaro by the pharmaceutical company Drugmex, SAPI de CV, corresponding to CanSino Biologics, with 224 thousand 690 doses and 224 thousand 290 doses, respectively.

Cofepris indicates that once released, the batches are used for the National Vaccination Policy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, for the prevention of covid-19 in Mexico; furthermore, as part of the agreements with the manufacturers, they can be sent to other countries.

“In total, 11 million 831 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5 million 576 thousand 940 doses of the CanSino Biologics vaccine have been released. The total of releases for emergency use of both biologicals packaged in Mexico is 38 batches with 17 million 407 thousand 940 doses ”, he says.

jcp