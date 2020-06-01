The federal agency clarified that in the event that a test shows the presence of protective IgG antibodies, this will not exclude the possibility of eventual reinfection.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) unveiled today, Mexico has seven serological tests approved to determine the presence of IgG and IgM antibodies to Covid-19.

Through a statement, he noted that an evaluation protocol was established in conjunction with the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Nutrition and Medical Sciences and TecSalud of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, for the evaluation of said tests.

Authorized products are rapid tests by companies Abbott Laboratories Inc .; Beijing Diagret Biotechnologies Co. Ltd; Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd; AllTest Biotech Co. Ltd; SD Biosensor Inc; Abon Biopharm (Hagzhou) Co. Ltd; and Genrui Biotech Inc.

Thus, the possible results are as follows:

1) IgM- / IgG- No evidence of SARS-Cov 2 infection

2) IgM + / IgG- Probable recent infection without protective antibodies

3) IgM + / IgG + Likely Recent infection with developing protective antibodies

4) IgM- / IgG + Probable past infection with protective antibodies

However, the Cofepris requires: having IgG protective antibodies does not exclude the possibility of possible reinfection ”, so this legend must be included in the evidence packaging.

“The presence of IgG-like antibodies suggests that the subject has been exposed to the virus and has developed an immune response, typically this occurs at least two weeks after exposure and clinical expression of the disease. It does not categorically determine that there is no longer a risk of contracting the disease, but suggests that it is of lower risk than those without antibodies, “he explains.

“The presence of IgM antibodies indicates that the subject has been exposed to the virus and suggests that contact has occurred in the two weeks preceding the sample. The presence of IgG and IgM antibodies simultaneously, indicates that the disease is passing its acute form ”, abounds.