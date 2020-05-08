Noting a “detriment” to consumers and businesses, the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) yesterday questioned the new agreement of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) that limits electricity production in Mexican renewable plants.

“Some of its provisions could be contrary to the process of competition and free competition, generate an increase in electricity prices and in the subsidies that the federal government grants to electricity tariffs,” Cofece said in a statement.

The antitrust agency referred to the “Agreement to guarantee the Efficiency, Quality, Reliability, Continuity and Security of the National Electric System, on the occasion of the recognition of the epidemic of disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)”, issued by Cenace last week.

With this resolution, the Mexican Government intends to guarantee the electricity supply during the coronavirus emergency, It has caused 27,634 confirmed infections and 2,704 deaths in the country.

However, Cofece noted the lack of clarity of the agreement, which could “indefinitely prevent” the participation of new wind and solar power plants, in addition to “creating uncertainty” about those already operating in the market.

This would favor conventional plants, which are mostly owned by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the state electric company, which is “contrary to article 108 of the Electric Industry Law,” the agency argued.

“These measures could open spaces for discriminatory actions in favor of certain plants and compromise the dispatch of electricity in conditions of competition,” the statement said.

Cofece sent its recommendations to Cenace, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the Ministry of Energy (Sener).

In the morning, the Mexican Association of Solar Energy (Asolmex) and the Mexican Association of Wind Energy (Amdee) denounced that The agreement endangers 44 projects with more than $ 6.4 billion in direct investment.

In addition, it would imply monthly emissions of more than 714 thousand tons of carbon dioxide “that cannot be avoided” and would risk 29 thousand 517 jobs, according to the report of these renewable energy producers.

Their claim was added to that of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) and the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), which announced on Tuesday that they will challenge the new rules, pointing out that the investment in energy has been more than 20 billion dollars. .

However, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defended the agreement by stating that the CFE deserves “fair treatment” from the private sector.

“In the neoliberal period, they gave them the market or part of the market for electric energy. They deceived us that we would be without electricity if the market was not opened to individuals”, He stated at his morning press conference on Wednesday.

