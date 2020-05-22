May 21, 2020 | 8:10 pm

The First Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters, specialized in Economic Competition, Broadcasting and Telecommunications ruled that the Commission is the competent authority to resolve the merger between Uber and Cornershop.

The resolution was taken unanimously by votes in this Thursday’s session.

The decision of the Collegiate Court sets an important precedent in defining the competences between COFECE and IFT in the current context, where trade through digital platforms and media is taking on greater relevance in the economic life of the country

Cofece said in a statement.

#ComunicadoCOFECE 📰 The PJF resolves that #COFECE is competent to resolve the merger between #Uber and #Cornershop. The information ➡️ https://t.co/zJyw0BaPh3 pic.twitter.com/lhkvH9gOfB – COFECE (@cofecemx) May 22, 2020

Although the operation was originally notified to the Cofece and the latter processed it, the IFT also considered that it was the competent authority to know this concentration.

For this reason, in strict adherence to the Federal Law on Economic Competition, the Commission forwarded the file to settle the conflict of jurisdiction that put the Chilean startup at risk of bankruptcy.

To support its position regarding its competence, the Commission raised various arguments, among others, the fact that digital platforms such as Uber and Cornershop do not provide telecommunications services, but only use them as an input to offer their services.

Thus, the Collegiate Court decided to grant the jurisdiction to hear and resolve the merger between Uber and Cornershop to Cofece, in response to, among others, the following considerations:

1) The notifiers are not telecommunications concessionaires, but resort to them for the provision of their services through a digital platform. 2) The services provided are not telecommunications, but logistics and intermediation between users, drivers and distributors. 3) Notifiers use the internet as an input, which does not constitute the service of the platforms or represent the source of their income.

For its part, Uber, in response to a request for a position on the matter by THE CEO, said he was respectful of the decision made by the Mexican Judiciary under applicable law.

We remain open to collaboration with the Federal Economic Competition Commission in whatever is required, to reach a prompt resolution favorable to an operation that represents an opportunity for the development of the digital offer for the benefit of consumers.

At the end of March, Cornershop was in crisis because, according to several sources close to the matter, the capital it had was running out.

At the closing of this note, neither IFT nor Cornershop had ruled on the resolution of the Federal Judicial Branch.