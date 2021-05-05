Coe praises anti-COVID-19 measures in Tokyo 2020 preparatory half marathon

05/05/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

EFE

The President of World Athletics, the British Sebastian Coe, today praised the organization of the half marathon in the Japanese city of Sapporo as a preparatory event for the Tokyo 2020 Games, with special emphasis on the measures implemented to prevent COVID-19 infections.

“79 days before the opening of Tokyo 2020 it is crucial that we can test and today Sapporo has proven to have the best of capabilities,” said the former British athlete at a press conference held in this city in northern Japan at the end of the test. .

“I am very satisfied with what I have seen. The event has been well organized and well orchestrated,” he said. Coe on the race that today served as a test for the Olympic marathon that is scheduled to end the Tokyo 2020 competitions in Sapporo on August 8.

Today’s test has served, among other things, to test protocols related to the arrival of athletes from outside Japan, which currently does not allow the entry of non-residents to avoid increasing infections but which must manage the arrival of thousands of athletes, technicians or foreign federation when the Games start on July 23.

“COVID-19 has so far been a great challenge for everyone and I am delighted to say that the measures to prevent contagion have been visible,” he added Coe regarding the protocol activated this Wednesday.

Among other things, runners have been tested daily, athletes have only been allowed to leave their hotels to participate in the test and people have not been allowed to congregate in the streets to cheer on athletes.

Coe He said that the athletes with whom he has spoken “accept that this is the reality that they have to live” and that, despite the sadness of not having an audience, they have considered the applied measures appropriate.

“We have a responsibility not only with the athletes but with the communities that host these events,” he recalled. Coe in that sense.

When asked about the limited support of the Japanese for the Games (80% reject that they are held in July, according to polls) the president of the international athletics federation limited himself to saying that the challenges for Tokyo 2020 “are great” and that “no Games have had such challenges.”

With less than three months to go until Tokyo 2020, the organization of an event of this scale still raises doubts at a time when the pandemic has worsened in some countries and when infections are in Japan, where the most populated prefectures are currently in a state of emergency, they do not decrease.