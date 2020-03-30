AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has commented via twitter that this Monday at “Road To …” will make an announcement that many fans have been waiting for at AEW.

Cody’s full message about AEW said this.

I have to work with my boy @ tonyschiavone24 a little more today at the stand for AEW: DARK, also … tomorrow there will be a very good announcement for you in «Road To…» Tip: It's not the video game, but it may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for.

Got to work with my guy @ tonyschiavone24 today in the booth some more for AEW: DARK, also… pretty cool announcement coming to you guys tomorrow on “Road To…”

Hint: it’s not the video game, but it may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for. #aew pic.twitter.com/snqEmum8Ha

– Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 29, 2020

Cody has only made it clear that this is not a possible company game. He has not clarified anything else. Rumors and speculation will be the order of the day until Cody Rhodes makes official what he should announce in the “Road To …”, available on the AEW YouTube channel.

Will it be a mid-card championship for All Elite Wrestling? A threesome championship? The new Blood & Guts date? Perhaps a new signing for the promotion? We will have to be vigilant tomorrow to get out of doubt.

