AEW Vice President Cody talks about how they keep the AEW roster safe during the Coronavirus pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic, All Elite Wrestling, like other promotions, takes every possible precaution to keep its staff safe and entertain their fans. Cody describes all the procedures he and the other fighters are taking, and how valuable it has been to have such a good medical staff on hand during their shows.

Cody stated:

One of the good things about AEW from day one is that we don’t have a central office. “ “The central administration is everywhere. We have people in Los Angeles, people in Canada, I myself am in Atlanta, Tony Khan is in Jacksonville. So the quarantine that is happening state by state, and it’s easy to comply with those regulations when you can work from home, and coordinate from home for your weekly schedule, and then build one of your four PPVs.

Rhodes continued:

“In terms of the content that we have and what we have been able to do in Jacksonville more recently, it was a step forward in the city, in terms of the quality of those programs. I am really impressed. When we started, Brandi was very firm that we had to have a medical team. I rarely pass through the coaches’ room.

But we also have a team of physical therapists, you know, all the advantages of a high-end wrestling company. To be a major league wrestling company, you must have the best for your athletes.

Dr Sampson, a great addition to AEW

Rhodes claims that his GP, Dr. Michael Sampson, has been a great addition to AEW.

Then Brandi chooses Doctor Sampson. For those who don’t know him, Dr. Sampson is famous for being the guy who saved Jerry Lawler’s life in Montreal after his heart attack » Dr. Sampson established a rigorous number of rules and protocols so that everyone could follow them. With these medical security measures, I feel a little safer in these times. “

