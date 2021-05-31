Cody Simpson’s romance with Miley Cyrus was one of those phases. LOL! The Australian spoke candidly this Sunday of his time with Cyrus, calling their relationship “one of those phases.”

“Everything ended quite amicable” – said Simpson of the breakdown of his relationship with Miley in August, during an interview with “60 minutes” Australia. “It was just one of those phases, I guess. You go through it and you learn a lot from it, ”said the 24-year-old star.

Miley Cyrus, 28, was related to Cody Simpson in October 2019, after breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter. The “Wrecking Ball” singer had separated from her husband Liam Hemsworth in August of that year.

Simpson also explained this Sunday how her relationship with Cyrus began, revealing that they went from being friends to boyfriends without noticing.

“I had known her for a long time at that point. We went from being good friends to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while.

Miley seemed deeply in love with Cody, displayed jewelry dedicated to him during their relationship, and the two held parties together, including Halloween and Thanksgiving.

After their breakup in August 2020, Miley spoke about it on an Instagram Live, saying that two halves cannot make a whole and that they were both working on themselves to become the people they wanted to be, like everyone else at that age. . I mean, blah blah blah, Miley. “We’ve been friends for ten years and we will continue to be, so just don’t make up things that aren’t.” RIGHT!

Cody unfollowed Miley on Instagram months later. Following Miley, the singer-turned-Olympian (yep, the muppet face qualified for the Australia Tokyo 2021 swim team trials) has had several high-profile relationships.

Simpson dated Gigi Hadid for two years until 2015, briefly related to Kylie Jenner and Bella Thorne in 2011, before dating Hadid. Lindsay Lohan’s little sister Ali also dated Simpson. Remember what Lilo told him and then deleted? HA!

