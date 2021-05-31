Cody Simpson spoke for the first time about the relationship he had with Miley Cyrus



Miley Cyrus.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Cody Simpson referred for the first time to the relationship he had with Miley CyrusHe assured that it ended in a friendly way and that he learned a lot.

“It all ended quite amicably,” Simpson shared yesterday in an interview on the Australian show 60 Minutes.

“It was just one of those phases, I guess. You go through it and you learn a lot“Continued the Australian singer, 24 years old.

Cyrus, 28, was first linked to him in October 2019 following their split from blogger Kaitlynn Carter. Before, the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” had separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, in August of that same year.

Simpson explained that his fleeting romance with the former Disney star was a seamless transition from friends to lovers.

“I had known her for a long time at the time. We went from being kind of good friends, from having a lot of mutual friends to being together for a while.He shared.

“We have been friends for ten years and we will continue to be, so do not turn it into something that it is not,” the actress also said in a broadcast on Instagram Live.