Cody Rhodes talks about WWE’s use of the name Great American Bash | Fight News

After WWE announced the Great American Bash event for the yellow mark, competing as the AEW Fyter Fest event competition.

Both shows will take two weeks. During those two weeks, the two companies will fight with everything to win the Wednesday war.

Cody Rhodes has no resentment for the WWE event

From this, AEW members reacted to what WWE did. Tell Dusty Rhodes’ daughter responded after Vince’s company will use the term Bash, and said they were owed a check.

A fan asked Cody about the use of Bash and replied the following:

“Everything is fine my friend. I appreciate the feeling. Although the event means a lot to my sister and me, I do not own the name and I do not hold much resentment. My focus should be on our show and talent. Making it fun, making it violent, making it memorable. “

The American nightmare is focusing on his event and he doesn’t have time to get mad.

