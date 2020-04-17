Cody Rhodes encourages Zack Ryder

AEW manager Cody Rhodes cheered on Zack Ryder after his WWE layoff was announced. The two are great friends and shared costumes during Cody’s WWE stage.

View this post on Instagram I’d like to take a moment to say how proud I am to be a friend of @ zryder85 – In a world of weekend warriors and “play wrestlers”, this dude exudes passion and drive for pro-wrestling like no other. Through 14 years to see him CONSISTENTLY try to better himself (whether that be his in-ring work, or watching him physically mold himself and his body into such a specimen DRUG FREE with hard work and will). I have a little rule, and that’s that if you’ve ever “gotten over” in wrestling… you can always do so again. That rule being fully applicable to Matt now. At 34 years young, his best wrestling days are ahead of him. Cheers to a great start and 14 years of unrelenting blood, sweat, and tears. Future endeavors are limitless when you actually endeavor. I chose this picture because it was one of my last days at WWE, watching 80,000+ people applaud as Matt won gold was an eruption not only live in the arena but in the locker room as well. Hearing Dolph coordinate for his father to come over the rails (meanwhile I was ass deep into a broken ladder and stuck but had the best seat in the house) and seeing father / son embrace, I thought I’d be jealous or bitter, but I was truly happy and proud for one of my peers. Congratulations my friend, and good luck! A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on Apr 15, 2020 at 7:31 pm PDT

Both fighters forged a great friendship in WWE, a friendship that continues to this day.

