Cody will be Cody Rhodes again

WWE Does Not Renew Cody Rhodes Name Patent and the fighter will be able to use it again. The name was owned by WWE until April 13.

As announced by Heelbynature Cody Rhodes is no longer a WWE trademark. Vince McMahon’s company had a period to renew the patent, but despite being notified that it expired, they have wanted to renew it.

Below are the documents that indicate the legal registration of the name of Cody Rhodes by the fighter:

Here are the documents that sign the name registration by Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/4p78eMtyJe – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 23, 2020

In 2009 WWE registered the trade name of Cody Rhodes for 10 years.. In 2019 the patent expired, but the United States Patent Office provides a protection period of six months before someone else can file it. That grace period ended on April 13, so that Cody was able to register it.

Cody may legally use the name he used in WWE in All Elite WrestlingBut it will only be the wrestler’s decision if he keeps only Cody or adds the Rhodes in his presentations at Tony Khan’s company.

