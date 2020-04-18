AEW fighter Cody Rhodes has spoken to explain his affairs with Archer since he signed with the company in February.

Cody Rhodes recently gave an interview to the Bleacher Report in which he offered his impressions of Lance Archer and his adviser Jake Roberts. The duo put Cody as their target looking for his “piece of the pie” according to Roberts.

Although they have not yet met in the ring, it is speculated that the two could face each other in the final of the tournament for the TNT championship in Double or Nothing. Lance Archer will have to face Kip Sabian or Dustin Rhodes. For his part, Cody must fight with the winner of the match between Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Both matches will take place in the next episode of Dynamite.

»Sometimes there are people that you just don’t like and want to give them prestige. It’s always good to stay conscious when you don’t like someone, especially in Wrestling. Lance Archer is someone I don’t like. I even charged him for his reign with the United States title in New Japan, a title that I also carried. I don’t like Lance Archer, I think he’s overrated, “said Cody Rhodes.

After that, the AEW superstar delved into the causes of his aversion to Lance Archer. He argued that being the two from Texas, Is more implacable with those guys who he perceives are following the path he has already traveled.

“I am a former Texan, and perhaps it is because he is also a Texan that there is a rivalry between cities that has always been present. That is why both college and high school sports are so so competitive, “said the fighter.

«I was someone undervalued and despised, now I am no longer, I feel like I came to the light at the end of the tunnel. I am very hard on those guys who have been through that because they often rate someone as “underrated” when they are not. Sometimes you don’t work hard enough or you’re missing something. This is why I am tough on guys who come from my own path. Maybe it’s because of him, I still don’t want to admit he’s underrated, “concluded Cody Rhodes.

