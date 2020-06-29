Sammy Guevara’s name came out as part of the Speaking Out movement. This included videos of him from a 2016 podcast. He said he wanted to “rape” Sasha Banks. He also dropped an inappropriate racial “joke”. This led to his suspension from AEW.

It was announced that Sammy Guevara is being suspended from AEW without pay. Once you complete the sensitivity training, your status with the company will be addressed.

Sammy Guevara will return to AEW

Cody Rhodes replied to a fan who shared a story about Sammy Guevara. This story details how Guevara did his best to help lift a young fanatic out of depression.

American Nightmare responded to this fan who called for “Sammy’s return.” Rhodes confirmed that The Spanish God will return to AEW and that he will be a better man when he returns.

Sammy will return. And he will be a better professional wrestler and a better man when he does.

Sammy Guevara released a video apology about the statements he made. He discussed the changes he’s gone through since that podcast.

We will have to see when Sammy Guevara returns to AEW. It all depends on how fast you can go through sensitivity training. The important thing is that he will return.

