Nobody would have said in 2016 that in 2020 Cody Garbrandt He was going to be in the situation he is in right now: on a three loss streak. Four years ago, “No Love” was rampaging through the bantamweight division, to the point where it beat up Dominick Cruz to become the new champion of it.

But he lost the title in his first defense and since then his career has gone downhill. And if the losses weren’t enough, he was recently injured and won’t be able to play his next scheduled fight. We will see what dreams with him now. But before, the former monarch has surprised by confirming ESPN what want to lose weight.

“I’m going to play my new bantamweight fight first, and then I’ll go down to flyweight to save the division“

Given this statement, Henry Cejudo replied like this:

“That division is mine too! You have nowhere to hide. “

There is no doubt that Cody Garbrandt has lost all his momentum as well as the popularity he had after his three consecutive losses. However, would be a great addition to the flyweight division because it still has a certain name in the company. Besides that he is still young and could regain his best times.