Cody Garbrandt speaks after tough loss to Rob Font at UFC Las Vegas 27

The future of Cody Garbrandt in the 135 pounds of the UFC it doesn’t look as bright as it used to.

The ex-champion of the Pesos Gallos added his fourth loss in his last five appearances on the Octagon by falling by unanimous decision to number three in the ranking, Rob font, in the stellar engagement of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 27.

Garbrandt was reconciled to victory in 2020 in the form of a spectacular KO against Raphael Assunção in the co-star of UFC 250, but he did not have the same luck when facing the emerging talent of the New England Poster.

Hours after the fight, ‘No Love’, through a live session on Instagram, spoke about it, clarifying that it will not detract from Font for his performance.

MMA Fighting transcript.

Rob was the best man tonight. I feel like I was fighting myself in there, and I don’t want to detract from it. Congratulations to your camp. First of all, Thank goodness for keeping us safe on the Octagon. I can get a lot of positives out of this, dust myself off and get back to my coach and my teammates. We are still trying to be the best to be champions again. Sometimes adversity gets in the way of your dreams, which makes you work harder and realize what it takes to make it sweeter to climb the mountain again. “

Before his memorable win against Assunção, Garbrandt, 29, was stuck on a three-game losing streak, all by KO.

