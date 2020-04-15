Henry Cejudo’s eagerness to face Jose Aldo or Dominick Cruz It has not been well regarded by some fighters in the bantamweight division. Irritated with the position of the current champion of the division, Cody Garbrandt and Petr Yan They criticized “Triple C” for choosing their rivals in their first belt defense.

Former champion of the division, Cody Garbrandt and Cejudo They got to arguing on social media after the former number one in the division ironized the request for Henry by Cross, who was defeated by Garbrandt in his last fight in UFC 207, in 2016.

“That’s what I believe about Dom facing that clown.” wrote Cody, placing an image where he connects a crusader on the face of Cross.

The replica of “Triple C” He did not delay and I try to respond with a provocation referring to the defeat of the former champion against TJ Dillashaw, in 2017, which cost him the belt. Where Henry posted a picture defeating TJ.

“Just a little reminder Cody” No Chin “Garbage. I kill the murderers “, wrote the current champion.

In addition to Cody, another fighter was irritated with the challenges of Cejudo, is number three in the ranking, Petr Yan. Undefeated in UFC In his six fights, the Russian insists on fighting for the belt.

“How about facing someone who doesn’t come from defeat?”, wrote Yan.

Henry was going to face Jose Aldo in UFC 250, which was to be held in Sao Paulo. The American challenged the Brazilian, who lost in his debut in the bantamweight. Aldo, came out, well stopped from his fight with Marlon Moraes and caught the attention of UFC, conquering the status of challenger, despite the controversial defeat.

The billboard came out of Sao Paulo, and from there, Cejudo I challenge Dominick, since the Brazilian cannot travel for not obtaining the work visa in U.S, since it has expired, and due to the pandemic of coronavirusThe American embassy is not updating or issuing visas.

At the moment, with UFC with no exact return date, the organization is working the fight for the next 9 of May. In a place to be announced.