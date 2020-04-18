AEW Vice President Cody Explains His Rivalry With Lance Archer

Cody had an interview with Bleacher Report Live and talked about the reasons for his problems with Lance Archer. Archer signed with AEW in February, then quickly had Jake Roberts as his manager.

The duo immediately went after Cody, looking for their “piece of the pie,” according to Roberts.

Cody and Archer haven’t had a fight yet, but they could meet in the final of the TNT Championship Tournament in Double or Nothing on May 23.

Archer still has to beat Kip Sabian or Dustin Rhodes in the semifinals. Cody faces Darby Allin winner and Sammy Guevera. Both matches of the tournament will take place in the next edition of Dynamite.

As far as Archer is concerned, Cody did not regret his words about not being an Archer fan.

“Sometimes you don’t like people” It’s always good to be self-aware, especially in wrestling, when you don’t like someone. Lance Archer is someone I just don’t like. “

During the interview, he was investigated because he did not like Archer and the AEW vice president considered that it is also because they are both from Texas, along with the idea that they had a similar path.

“There is a natural rivalry between Texas cities that has always existed. “This is why college sports and high school sports are so competitive.” Here is a psychological point of view, examining myself I may discover why I do not like it. I was underrated. Now I’m not underrated and underrated, and I feel like I came to light at the end of the tunnel. I’m more aggressive with those same guys because a lot of times when they call you ‘underrated’, and you’re not. You are simply not doing the job or you are missing a piece of your game. So I’m tougher on the boys coming from the same side.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.