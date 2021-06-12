Cody Bellinger was injured in the game against the Rangers

Los Angeles star gardener Dodgers, Cody Bellinger was injured in the game against the Texas Rangers in the MLB 2021.

Through the first game of the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodger Stadiurm, Cody bellinger left the game with a stiff hamstring. Bellinger has been having low waist problems, all of his injuries this season of the MLB have been on the legs.

Here the report:

Cody Bellinger hurt something on that RBI single. He’s out of the game. – Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) June 12, 2021

Cody Bellinger He has literally lost everything so far this season due to injuries, when he returned he did not look good at bat and now that he was picking up pace it seems that there is a delay again.

In the last 15 games, he once MVP has exhausted 58 at-bats where he has 1 home run, 9 RBIs and a poor AVG hitting at 207.

The Dodgers They are the most affected by this, their star Mookie Betts does not seem to be at his best and Corey Seager is on the disabled list of the MLB.

And as if that weren’t enough, Max Muncy abandoned his outing due to pain in his oblique, a very dangerous injury that can have two levels at once.