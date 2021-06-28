Cody Bellinger homered on consecutive day and aims to light up

Los Angeles star gardener Dodgers, Cody belligner, added his second home run in less than 24 hours against the Cubs in the MLB.

Bellinger who is considered the best hitter of the Dodgers After Mookie Betts and Corey Seager, he’s been through one of his worst offensive seasons due to injuries and lack of play, yet this series against the Cubs can help him gain confidence and get back to being who he once was. MVP of the MLB.

Cody belligner he hit Venezuelan Albert Azolay with a home run for his third of the season and his first hit of the game.

In the previous game, Bellinger left the Chicago Cubs on the ground with a home run, now made it 6-0 with a beautiful drive from right field. Later with a bunt he drove in one more run, driven by Mookie Betts who had just hit a triple.

Fargo dinger # 179 – Cody Bellingerpic.twitter.com/NJFz2STTkm – Fargo Frostbite (@FargoFrostbite) June 28, 2021

Once Corey Seager returns from his injury, Mookie Betts takes the form he has been praising to take this season and Cody Bellinger is 100%, the Dodgers could be that team that caused headaches in the 2020 season.

