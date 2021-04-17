Cody Bellinger Diagnosed With Bad Leg Injury

The Los Angeles Gardener Dodgers, Cody Bellinger, was diagnosed with a terrible injury to his left leg according to sources from the MLB.

Cody Bellinger, who was placed on the disabled list for physical problems, now it turns out that the x-rays determined a slight fracture in his right leg that will leave him out of the field for much longer.

The manager of the Dodgers, Dave Roberts announced that recent tests revealed a fracture in the outfielder’s left fibula Cody bellinger. “There is no exact recovery time,” said the helmsman of the Californian team.

Cody bellinger He comes from an operation on his left shoulder during the offseason, he debuted a bit late in Spring Training and now he will not possibly return until June at least, the injuries have little by little collided the career of this young man in the MLB.

Here the report:

