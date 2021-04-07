Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor left the field due to injuries

Los Angeles first baseman Dodgers, Cody bellinger, was injured after a dangerous crash in the initial.

Cody bellinger who comes from an operation on one of his shoulders that has kept him playing low profile without much aggression, suffered a dangerous fall after a crash that caused him to leave the game.

Dave Roberts said that Cody bellinger has no structural damage, said he does not know what decision they will make before the next game of the Dodgers:

“I don’t know what we’re going to do with IL, not IL.” There is no timetable for when he will play again.

Cody Bellinger left the game after this play. # Dodgerspic.twitter.com / 2rs02jn8Mm – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) April 6, 2021

#Dodgers Dave Roberts says Chris Taylor (elbow) could potentially see action as PR or defense. Difficulty extending arm to swing. Cody Bellinger (ankle) still sore, getting further testing. – Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 6, 2021

While Chris Taylor was hit by a ball on his left shoulder, although he ran the bases, minutes later he was taken out of the game.

