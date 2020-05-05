The launch of Intel Comet Lake-S processors is being replicated by major manufacturers to update their catalog of desktop computers. If yesterday we saw the new HP OMEN, today we get the news from MSI.

The first of the new MSI desktops is the Codex R 10th. It has a conventional ATX tower design and its internal base is made up of a signature motherboard with an Intel B460 chipset. It will be marketed in two preconfigured variants, although we assume they can be updated:

The top variant (model CODEXR10SC002) includes an Intel Core i7-10700F processor (8 cores and 16 threads with a frequency up to 4.8 GHz); 16 Gbytes of RAM: 512 GB SSD and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

The second variant (CODEXR10SC003) includes a Core i5-10400F processor (6 cores and 12 threads with a frequency up to 4.3 GHz); 8 Gbytes of RAM: 512 GB SSD and dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super graphics.

Both are delivered with a Clutch GM11 mouse and a Vigor GK30 keyboard. We do not know prices, but they must be adjusted taking into account the basic configuration (as is the market).

The second of the MSI desktops is much more interesting: MEG Trident X. It is a compact high-end gaming desktop, retaining the aggressive and attractive design of previous models.

It is based on a Mini-ITX motherboard (also from MSI) with a Z490 chipset. It will be marketed in three variants:

TridentX862. The top configuration includes a Core i9-10900K processor (10 cores and 20 processing threads with working frequencies up to 5.3 GHz); 64GB DDR4 Memory – Hybrid storage system consisting of 1TB NVMe SSD and 1TB hard drive, topped by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

TridentX863 it is the intermediate variant, with a Core i7-10700F processor (8 cores and 16 threads with a frequency of 4.8 GHz): 32 GB of RAM; a 1TB NVMe SSD and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics.

TridentX864 It is the base version, it uses the same processor as the previous Core i7-10700F, its same memory and storage capacity, but combined with an RTX 2070 Super graphics card.

They are also delivered with a Clutch GM11 mouse and the Vigor GK30 keyboard. Much more attractive in design and hardware these Trident X, although its price will be much higher than that of the Codex R 10th tower. We already update with prices and availability.