Codes for hidden content, Netflix and in different genres

In the popular streaming platform, Netflix, there are many films and of series, so sometimes searches become a long and difficult process for users, especially when you don’t know exactly what you want to see.

But that gets better and easier when you divide the content by genders or subgenres, where the titles already appear according to what you want to observe, so there is a better possibility of making it easier to find what you will see.

On this occasion we will introduce you that there is a hidden modality in the platform, place codes to find hidden movies, according to information from the Gizbot portal.

These codes can be quite useful when deciding what to do on your free afternoon, so if you plan to see a certain genre you will find it in the huge list of codes that could make your life easier, in case of use Netflix in an internet browser of Pc and even on your cell phone.

To start using this great option we have to add an extension to the page in its URL, until it says http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/, although it is also said to work on your phone in case it only you see it by that means. A clear example would be the URL http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/31694 would open the subcategory “comedy classics”, in case you want to have a few laughs

You will not be able to believe the large number of options you will have to look for, so it would be best to try them one by one to see what you liked the most. These are most of the codes, shared on the Nordvpn portal:

Action & Adventure (1365) Asian Action Movies (77232) Classic Action & Adventure (46576) Action Comedies (43040) Action & Thrillers (43048) Adventures (7442) Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118) Westerns (7700) Action & Spy Adventure (10702) Crime Action & Adventure (9584) Overseas Action & Adventure (11828) Martial Arts Movies (8985) Military Action & Adventure (2125) Anime (7424) Adult Animation (11881) Anime Action (2653 ) Anime Comedies (9302) Anime Dramas (452) Anime Movies (3063) Sci-Fi Anime (2729) Horror Anime (10695) Anime Fantasy (11146) Anime Series (6721) Kids & Family Movies (783) ) Movies from 0 to 2 years (6796) Movies from 2 to 4 years (6218) Movies for children from 5 to 7 years (5455) Movies for children from 8 to 10 years (561) Movies for children from 11 to 12 years ( 6962) Education for children (10659) Disney (67673) Movies based on children’s books (10056) Family movies (51056) Cartoon Cartoon jos for television (11177) Children’s television (27346) Music for children (52843) Animal tales (5507) Classic movies (31574) Classic comedies (31694) Classic dramas (29809) Sci-fi & fantasy classics (47147) Classic movies Thriller Movies (46588) Film Noir (7687) Classic War Movies (48744) Epic Movies (52858) Foreign Classic Movies (32473) Silent Movies (53310) Western Classics (47465) Comedies (6548) Dark Comedies (869) Foreign Comedies ( 4426) Late Night Comedies (1402) Mockumentary Documentaries (26) Political Comedies (2700) Comedies (9702) Sports Comedies (5286) Comedies (11559) Teen Comedies (3519) Satires (4922) Romantic Comedies (5475) Comedies Comedy Movies (10256) Cult Movies (7627) B Horror Movies (8195) Comedy Movies (1252) Cult Horror Movies (10944) Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734) Cult Comedies (9434) Documentaries (6839) Biographical Documentaries (3652) Police Documentaries (9875) Foreign Documentaries (5161) Historical Documentaries (5349) Military Documentaries (4006) Sports Documentaries (180) Music and Concert Documentaries (90361) Travel and Adventure Documentaries (1159) Political Documentaries (7018) Documentaries Religious (10005) Science & Nature Documentaries (2595) Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675) Dramas (5763) Biographical Dramas (3179) Classic Dramas (29809) Courtroom Dramas (528582748) Police Dramas (6889) Dramas Based on Books (4961) Dramas Based on Real Life (3653) Tear Dramas (6384) Foreign Dramas (2150) Sports Dramas (7243) Gay and Lesbian Dramas (500) Independent Dramas (384) Teen Dramas (9299) Military Dramas (11) Works by Period (12123) Political Dramas (6616) Romantic Dramas (1255) Showbiz Dramas (5012) Social Issue Dramas (3947) Faith & Spirituality (26835) Spiritual Documentaries (2760) Faith & Spiritual Children’s Education (751423) Foreign Films (7462) Arthouse Films (29764) Action & Adventure Abroad (11828) Classic Foreign Films (32473) Foreign Comedies (4426) Foreign Documentaries (5161) Foreign Dramas (2150) Films Gay and Lesbian Foreign Movies (8243) Foreign Horror Movies (8654) Sci-Fi & Fantasy Abroad (6485) Foreign Thrillers (10306) Romantic Foreign Movies (7153) African Movies (3761) Australian Movies (5230) Belgian Movies (262) Korean Movies (5685) Latin American Movies (1613) Middle Eastern Movies (5875) New Zealand Movies (63782) Russian Movies (11567) Scandinavian Movies (9292) Southeast Asian Movies (9196) Spanish Movies (58741) Movies Greek Movies (61115) German Movies (58886) French Movies (58807) Eastern European Movies (5254) Dutch Movies (10606) Irish Movies (58750) Japanese Movies Those (10398) Italian Movies (8221) Indian Movies (10463) Chinese Movies (3960) British Movies (10757) Gay and Lesbian Movies (5977) Gay and Lesbian Comedies (7120) Gay and Lesbian Dramas (500) Romantic Movies Gay and Lesbian Movies (3329) Foreign Gay and Lesbian Movies (8243) Gay and Lesbian Documentaries (4720) Gay and Lesbian TV Shows (65263) Horror Movies (8711) B Horror Movies (8195) Movies Creature Movies (6895) Cult Horror Movies (10944) High Seas Horror Movies (45028) Foreign Horror Movies (8654) Horror Comedy (89585) Monster Movies (947) Horror Movies & Serial Killer Movies (8646 ) Supernatural Horror Movies (42023) Teen Screams (52147) Vampire Horror Movies (75804) Werewolves (75930) Zombie Horror Movies (75405) Satanic Stories (6998) Independent Cinema (7077) Experimental Movies (11079) Action and adventure in Dealers (11804) Independent Thrillers (3269) Romantic Independent Films (9916) Independent Comedies (4195) Independent Dramas (384) Music (1701) Children’s Music (52843) Country & Western / Folk (1105) Jazz & Light Music (10271 ) Latin music (10741) Urban and dance music concerts (9472) World music concerts (2856) Rock and pop concerts (3278) Musicals (13335) Classical musicals (32392) Disney musicals (59433) World musicals Showtime (13573) Theater Musicals (55774) Romantic Movies (8883) Favorite Romantics (502675) Wacky Romantics (36103) Romantic Independent Movies (9916) Romantic Foreign Movies (7153) Romantic Dramas (1255) Steamy Romantic Movies (35800) Romantic Movies Classics (31273) Romantic Comedies (5475) Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492) Action, Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568) Alien Sci-Fi (3327) Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147) Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734) Fantasy Movies (9744) Sci-Fi Adventure (6926) Sci-Fi Dramas (3916) Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694) Sci-Fi & Thriller Movies (11014) Sci-Fi & Foreign Fantasy (6485) Sports Movies (4370) Sports Comedies (5286) Sports Documentaries (180) Sports Dramas (7243) Baseball Movies (12339) Soccer Movies (12803) Boxing Movies (12443) Soccer Movies (12549) Martial Arts, Boxing and Fighting (6695) Basketball Movies (12762) Sports & Fitness (9327) Thrillers (8933) Action Movies (43048) Classic Thrillers (46588) Thrillers (10499) Foreign Thrillers (10306) Independent Thrillers (3269) Gangster Movies (31851) Psychological Thriller (5505) Political Suspense (10504) Mysteries (9994) Sci-Fi Movies (11014) Spy Movies (9147) Steamy Thrillers (972) S Supernatural uspense (11140) TV shows (83) British TV shows (52117) Classic TV shows (46553) Crime TV shows (26146) Cult shows (74652) Food and travel TV (72436) Children’s TV ( 27346) Korean TV Shows (67879) Miniseries (4814) Military Shows (25804) Science & Nature (52780) TV Action & Adventure (10673) TV Comedies (10375) TV Documentaries (10105) TV Dramas (11714) Horror on TV (83059) TV Mysteries (4366) Science Fiction & Fantasy TV (1372) Reality Shows (9833) Teen TV Shows (60951)

We recommend you try them and you may discover what you have been wanting to find on Netflix.