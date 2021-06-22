Codere soars after the merger of its online subsidiary with the US spac DD3

Codere shares are the most bullish in the entire Continuous Market of the Spanish stock market, with a rise of 32.7%, to 0.84 euros per share.

In the accumulated of the year, Codere lost 38.8% and only the renewable Soltec Power Holdings surpassed it in falls.

In a relevant event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Codere has explained that it has reached an agreement to merge its subsidiary Codere Online – formed by the parent company Codere Online Luxembourg, Online Gaming Services and its consolidated subsidiaries – with the spac DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, a decision approved by its board of directors.

The merger will result in Codere Online becoming a public company, listed on the US Nasdaq stock market. Codere will maintain a stake of between 54% and 73% in the new company.

The agreement reached values ​​the online subsidiary at approximately 350 million dollars, about 294 million euros.

Four institutional funds such as DD3 Capital Partners, Baron Funds, MG Capital, and LarrainVial They have committed through the agreement signed to make an investment of 67 million dollars, which will be closed immediately before the online operation.

Baron Funds has committed to maintaining a US $ 10 million position in spac shares, resulting in a minimum trading fund of US $ 77 million. DD3 has $ 125 million in its trust account, which along with private investment will be used to fund marketing expenses, technology and platform upgrades, and expansion into new high-growth markets.

Codere shares are on their way to their best day since May 3, 2021, when it closed with a rise of 42.0% due to the impulse of its founders to a different takeover bid.