Many companies have seen how their treasury plans have been broken With the confinement that the pandemic has brought and Codere has been one of them so it is not surprising that the stock price does not bring any joy to investors who have invested in it.

If I started the year slightly above 2.50 euros and reached 3.30 euros on Three Kings Day, since then we have seen how the Codere price returned first to the starting point of the year and then, with the coronavirus crisis it reached up to 1.10 euros.

A sad trip of 2.20 euros or what is the same of 66.63% to provoke since March 16 two very important reactions back and forth to that area where it seems he does not want to forget.

Quotation of Codere’s shares since the beginning of this year 2020





Eduardo Bolinches

Few positive things can be said beyond two brutal reactions that it has had and that apparently it still has a certain price buffer margin up to 1.10 euros, but we cannot forget that this figure was intraday lows and therefore the minimums in closing prices are at 1,166 euros.

Two very different scenarios

The first scenario would be to see what would be the third bullish reaction very strong and forceful It could take you to no less than where the medium-term moving average is at 1.56 euros.

While the second scenario would go through the impossibility of upward reaction and drilling of annual lows, both on a closing basis and subsequently on an intraday basis.

Ultimately, this scenario should not surprise anyone given the technical aspect of long-term value coupled with its current compromised liquidity situation.

Evolution of Codere’s actions in the last 12 years





Eduardo Bolinches

.