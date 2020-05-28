Codere has reported its business results for the first quarter of the year, a period in which the group has been greatly affected by the Covid-19 crisis, which has caused it to register net loss of 97.1 million euros. The figure contrasts with the 8.6 million lost from January to March last year. The profit has also been suffered by the depreciation of the Latin American currencies in which the company is present.

Codere’s revenues have been reduced by 21.3% during this period, registering 278.5 million euros. The main reason has to do with the closure of its premises due to the restrictive measures caused by the coronavirus, in addition to the suspension of the main sports competitions during this period.

For his part, EBITDA has fallen 41.1% rin the same section of 2019, up to 47.7 million. It is due to the drop in all business units, except in Uruguay and in the online market.

Elbow closed the first quarter with a treasury of 150.1 million euros, which will be used to meet the coupon payment that had been deferred in April.

The company has reported that during these months have put in place a contingency plan with the aim of mitigating the effects of the crisis, which has managed to “reduce more than half of the group’s fixed expenses during closings”. Among others, the company has requested a bank loan worth 500 million pesos in Mexico, and has resorted to financial advisers with the aim of obtaining 105 million euros.

Since March 8, all its face-to-face operations have been temporarily closed, so that only the online business has been able to continue, albeit burdened by the cancellation of the main sports competitions. The group has also reduced its investments by almost 16% compared to last year, to 13.8 million euros.

Since signing they hope that from June the situation will be restoredthanks to the opening of the markets and the resumption of sports competitions.

Despite these results, lThe listing of Codere amounts to half a session more than 7% in the Continuous Market, reaching the euro per share. The group has seen its value have decreased by more than half so far this year: after starting 2020 with a price of 2.6 euros per share, these last days are approaching their support levels, established in the 0.92 euros.

For technical indicators, the company scores 1.5 out of 10. Codere is bearish in both the medium and long term. As a positive aspect, its volume is increasing in the medium term, but it changes to decreasing in the long term. For its part, the range of amplitude is increasing in the medium term, although decreasing in the long term.

