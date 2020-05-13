Includes news for the 70th anniversary of the category

It will be on sale next July 10

Codemasters has released a first trailer for its new Formula 1 2020 video game. This year’s cars and circuits, which we are so eager to see, are protagonists. In addition, to increase F1 hunger, they have decided to accompany the images with the soundtrack created by Brian Tyler for the premier class.

This edition of the video game is, without a doubt, special, since it is 70 years since Formula 1 began. To celebrate it, in the game not only will the cars of the category and Formula 2 of this 2020 season be available, but also other special cars.

Specifically, there are 16 classic single-seaters that fans can enjoy every time they get behind the wheel. These are the 2010 Ferrari F10, the 2010 McLaren MP4-25, the 2009 Brawn BGP 001, the 2008 McLaren MP4-23, the 2007 Ferrari F2007, the 2006 Renault R26, the 2004 Ferrari F2004, the Williams FW25 from 2003, McLaren MP4-13 from 1998, Williams FW18 from 1996, Williams FW14 from 1992, McLaren MP4-6 from 1991 and Ferrari 641 and McLaren MP4 / 5B from 1990.

In addition, with the Michael Schumacher-centric deluxe edition added to these cars are the Jordan 191 from 1991, the Benetton B194 from 1994, the Benetton B195 from 1995 and the Ferrari F1-2000 from 2000.

The video game will be available from July 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. It is very likely that fans will be able to take a virtual tour of the new circuits in Hanoi and Zandvoort before Formula 1 celebrates its 2020 race there, since both destinations have been postponed by the Covid-19 and we do not know if will visit.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.