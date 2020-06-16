Each player will be able to create their own Formula 1 team for the first time

They must choose a teammate, a biker, sponsors …

The video game will go on sale on July 10, but it can be reserved

Codemasters has explained what the new game mode that will debut in F1 2020 will consist of, which will offer players to create a team and become the eleventh team on the grid. It is an unprecedented mode that will allow each user to reach glory with their own equipment, but yes, starting from scratch.

Each player will be able to immerse themselves for the first time in the F1 2020 video game in the adventure of creating their own construction team, in which they will be the maximum responsible for the team. The user will be in charge of managing all the equipment and trying to reach the top with their weapons. To see the full video, click here.

First of all, this game mode also allows you to create your own pilot, something identical to what the Career Mode has offered in recent years. Of course, the pilot instead of being forced to be part of an existing team, may be the first pilot of the new team created by the player.

The latter must also choose a teammate and can sign any driver from the 2020 Formula 1 grid or he can also bet on young talent and go for a driver who ran Formula 2 in 2019. It is worth mentioning that the drivers of Higher level have a higher chip and therefore they charge more money.

On the other hand, it is necessary to select the power unit that the team will mount when it runs in Formula 1. The player will be able to choose between the four current suppliers, that is, Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda. As with pilots, power unit suppliers are also priced differently. Ferrari is the most expensive while Honda is the cheapest.

In addition, the player has the opportunity to design the car to their liking and also to select the available sponsors.

Finally, before building the car, the player will be able to technically design the car to their liking, in order to have the greatest ease of driving once they hit the track. He must also participate in the development of his car throughout the season, in order to continue climbing positions and beating different teams as it progresses.

