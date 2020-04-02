The objective is that the queen category can celebrate their Esports with more drivers from the F1 grid

They are also looking to add the Hanoi and Zandvoort circuits to the 2019 game

Evolve or die. Formula 1, among other international competitions, recently decided to compete in virtual races with real drivers through the 2019 video game, thus alleviating the lack of GP due to the coronavirus. However, there are not many who have accepted to participate and one of the reasons is that their current cars have colors or sponsors from the past. Codemasters is working on fixing it as well as adding all the 2020 circuits to the 2019 game.

For this weekend’s race, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Alexander Albon have joined. It should be noted that Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi, who had a peculiar ‘debut’ in the queen category, have already participated and will do so again.

“When you have certain teams that have had major brand changes since last year, sometimes that can have an impact if you want to get involved with old logos, sponsors, partners and this kind of thing. So it’s a changing situation and based on individual circumstances “, explained Paul Jeal, director of the game by Codemasters -developing company-, in statements collected by the portal ..net.

“From our point of view, we make an annual and iterative game. Therefore, many of the things that are included in a game are not necessarily compatible with a previous one. I certainly think there is a way to do it, it is simply about how fast that we can mobilize that at the same time that we are trying not to affect so much the game this year, “he added.

Now, Codemasters is also considering including in the game a patch to include Zandvoort and Hanoi in F1 2019. These two tracks were to be incorporated into the Grand Circus this 2020. However, the appointments have been postponed by the coronavirus crisis and its celebration this season is still in the air. However, Codemasters reaffirms its intentions so that Formula 1 can hold races there online. Despite this, this weekend they will shoot in Albert Park, since this update is not yet a reality.

“The most important thing we are looking at now are the new circuits. If we can somehow get them in the old game, it would be great, of course. But it is not an easy thing because those files are huge and it is a great challenge,” he said. Finalize.

It should be noted that both the world of Esports and the video game in particular are gaining popularity thanks to the initiative carried out by Formula 1. People who are not fans of them or who do not have F1 2019 at home are approaching through their sport and favorite riders to them.

This idea by Codemasters joins the announcement they made at the end of March in which they confirmed that the 2020 video game would have all the circuits initially planned on the calendar. This will be so regardless of whether or not it runs in them during the rest of the year.

At the moment, the start of the season is located on June 14 in Canada. However, the American country and others such as the United Kingdom, whose GP is on July 19, are already studying the feasibility of holding these races. This implies that the beginning of the action is full of unknowns that will be solved in the coming weeks.

