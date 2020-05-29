First virtual look at the track of the Vietnam Grand Prix

The company that created the circuit is happy with the result

Codemasters has released a new video showing a return to the Hanoi circuit behind the wheel of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. In the images, both from inside the car and from outside, you can see how this new urban layout is, which was scheduled to debut on the calendar for the month of April.

The covid-19 caused the postponement of the beginning of the season of the queen category and with it, the plans of the debut of Vietnam fell apart. Now they are trying to relocate the race in the last quarter of 2020 along with appointments from China and Japan.

Faced with this situation, fans have been able to enjoy a return to this new track today through images from the official video game of Formula 1, instead of doing it in a free practice session, as would have been the case.

It's the track reveal you've all been waiting for It's time to take a tour of @ F1VietnamGP in F1® 2020, as we head around Hanoi on-board @ Charles_Leclerc's @ScuderiaFerrari!

Pre-order

The video game will be available from July 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. This would be five days after the first race of the season planned for the moment, for July 5 at the Austrian Red Bull Ring circuit.

Carsten Tilke, CEO and partner of the company in charge of designing this layout, was delighted with the result that he was able to see in the video shared by Codemasters.

“They have done a great job recreating the track, which features a unique design within the city, with plenty of overtaking possibilities and high-speed corner combinations,” Carsten Tilke said in remarks for The Race website.

For his part, Lee Mather, director of the video game, has analyzed the main challenges that the track will bring with him in Hanoi, both for the players and for the pilots when they can shoot there.

“We are always excited to create new experiences for our players. Hanoi offers excitement and challenges, with the impressive city skyline in the background. It is an adrenaline rush with high speeds, long straights and strong braking zones, but it will punish anyone who does not respect the walls“Mather has warned to finish.

