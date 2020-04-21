The company Codemasters announced that F1 2020, the official video game of the 2020 Formula 1 Championship will launch worldwide on Friday, July 10, 2020 for PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, Windows PC (DVD and Steam) and, for the first time, Google Stadia.

In the season in which Lewis Hamilton could match the World Championship record of seven wins (if any), Codemasters releases a Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition that comes with exclusive content.

In a series of novelties for the F1 franchise, F1 2020 offers “My team”. This new game mode allows players to build their F1 team and take their place alongside the established 2020 lineup, with a new pilot-manager experience that offers a unique insight into the world of the ‘big top’.

My team and career mode will allow players more flexibility with the choice of duration seasons in three phases. Players can choose between the original 22-season full season and the shorter 10- and 16-race options, which now include the Hanoi Circuit and the Zandvoort Circuit.

For networked play with friends, the two-player split screen returns, along with a host of new options designed to help new players and adjust the F1 challenge to match their experience. These modes add to the basic F1® and F2 ™ racing experiences that remain as challenging as ever for those who love the intensity of simulation racing.

Fans who buy F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will be able to drive like the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his most iconic cars. They will also receive exclusive content including decorated cars and driver customization items, including a unique podium celebration. The four cars included in F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition are:

• 1991: Jordan 191

• 1994: Benetton B194

• 1995: Benetton B195

• 2000: Ferrari F1-2000

Also, to celebrate Formula 1’s 70th anniversary, fans who preorder or purchase Schumacher Deluxe Edition or ¡F1 2020: F1 Seventy Edition ’will receive an exclusive set of in-game items. A limited edition F1® 2020 ‘Steelbook’ 2020 that will also be available in local markets through select retailers.

“F1 2020 promises to be our largest and most innovative title to date,” said Paul Jeal, Director of F1 Franchises at Codemasters. “Our players will welcome even greater depth of play with the introduction of our new My Team feature, along with three customizable season lengths that allow them to choose their favorite tracks. In the year that Lewis Hamilton will go to his seventh Championship World Cup, we celebrate the greatest F1 driver of all time with our Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition, which we know will be popular with our community, “said Jeal.

Meanwhile Lee Mather, Fireworks Director of F1 2019 at Codemasters, said: “As big F1 fans, we continue to innovate and develop game modes that bring players closer to real-world sport. We have also added new modes to allow more players Casuals accelerate more easily, and we’ve brought the split screen back. The additions reduce the difficulty and entry time barrier while still maintaining the handling of the car that our simracers love, “Mather said.

