Codemasters and EA Sports present Braking Point, the exciting story of the F1 2021 video game

Codemasters and EA SPORTS have introduced the protagonists of Braking Point, the exciting new story of F1® 2021. With a new cast and a returning cast, Braking Point will allow players to choose from one of five teams that will be able to reach stardom in the exclusive world of Formula 1.

Aiden jackson

Aiden is a star in the making. A promising young driver embarking on his first F1® season who idolizes his teammate, Casper Akkerman. Jackson is perceived as a success story, having worked his way up from F2 ™. Aiden is easy to love, getting to show a good facade to the cameras. However, behind the scenes he struggles to make the transition to the big league. It was expected that he would be signed by one of the biggest teams, but his situation has taken a sharp turn that is already causing talk.

Casper ‘Cas’ Akkerman

Known for his coldness and lack of common sense, Casper is a steady hand determined to lift his team from the battle in midfield. His calm temperament and dogged determination have served him well throughout his illustrious career. However, with a crop of young talent making their way, he is feeling the pressure of trying to stay on top of the competition despite being in the twilight of his career.

Devon butler

The antagonist of Braking Point. Devon is so much more than a bigmouth cocky trying to make a name for himself. Highly respected on court but with questionable Devon off-court demeanor that leaves a lot to be desired. Always ready for a witty comment or scathing advice, Butler uses his encounters to get into the shoes of any driver who considers a threat. Love it or hate it, Devon Butler aims to become a living legend in the world of Formula 1®.

Brian doyle

Brian is the direct link to the team manager, and he is responsible for keeping things running smoothly. Doyle spends much of his time as an intermediary, transmitting messages, race strategies or resolving any complaints within the team. He has established himself within the sport and runs a well-oiled machine. A larger-than-life character who lives and breathes Formula 1®, Doyle is up when everything is going well but crashes onto the asphalt when things don’t go according to plan.

Zoe akkerman

Casper’s wife and the foundation of his world. Zoe has been on the scene for several years and knows the sacrifices it takes to keep her husband competitive. Zoe is always ready to listen sympathetically and say a kind word, no matter where in the world her husband is. Mother of a young daughter, Lily, Zoe is the only person who knows the demons Casper faces as he competes with the new generation of pilots who burst onto the scene.

Braking Point offers a new narrative mode along with a host of gameplay innovations F1® 2021. The Two Player Race feature will allow you to join forces or compete with rival teams in synchronized sessions. The start of the actual season allows players to enter any point on the calendar that has already occurred with updated rankings. F1® 2021 also features a number of returning options such as My Team, two-player split screen, and various assist settings that allow players of all skill levels to team up and compete.

Available from July 16 and published by EA SPORTS, F1® 2021 premieres on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation®5, along with Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available starting July 13 with additional content, including seven iconic drivers for use in F1® 2021 My Team mode.