Yesterday was a busy day for fans of Call of duty. Infinity ward finally ended the reign of terror the .357 magnum, and the beloved way of demolition go back to Modern warfare. Thursday’s patch focuses primarily on bug fixes and vehicle operation. But one of the changes should come as a pleasant surprise to fans of Warzone. Infinity ward rebalanced accessory damage .357 Snake Shot and fixed a bug that caused the weapon to deal too much damage at long range. The study also reduced fire retardation in fixtures. Lightweight and Match Grade for the .357.

Players have been using the accessory Snake Shot on the .357 revolver, which effectively turns it into a small shotgun, along with the benefit of Akimbo which allows players to manage two at once. There are tons of featured clips of players winning games with two long-range, hyper-precision shotgun pistols. But this new patch should fix the problem, part of which seems to have been a bug.

While the players of Warzone they are already dancing in the grave of .357 Snake Shot , the players of Modern warfare they have something else to login. The demolition mode from previous games of Call of duty now available in Modern warfare. Demolition is like search and destroy mode, but players can spawn infinitely, and defusing the bomb doesn’t end the round. Instead, attacking players have a stopwatch: blow up both bomb sites before time runs out.

