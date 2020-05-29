Coconut oil with aloe to make natural collagen. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging can become the worst nightmare of every woman, so, to contribute to its disappearance or delay its appearance, and achieve a radiant, young and beautiful complexion, we tell you how to prepare coconut oil with aloe to make natural collagen.

Wrinkles have no appearance date, the same can come from 25 years, or even years later. However, we have to be prepared for when that time comes, and what better, than producing natural collagen to counteract the signs of aging, or further delay its appearance.

How to produce natural collagen

Although the collagen It is a protein that the body produces naturally, the time comes when its production decreases, and that is when wrinkles start to come out.

According to the University of Canada, collagen favors dermis cells, and helps prevent and eliminate wrinkles, fights acne, moisturizes the skin, accelerates the healing process, tones the skin, among many other benefits.

-1 leaf of aloe vera or aloe

-Coconut oil

Coconut oil with aloe to make natural collagen. PHOTO: PIXABAY

In a container, pour the coconut oil, and add the aloe vera or aloe, in equal amounts, and mix them together, until you obtain a smooth and smooth paste. Then, apply as a mask on your clean and dry face, and let it act for 30 minutes, then remove with plenty of water.

Repeat this routine every third day, and you will see that in a short time you will notice results and you will have more beautiful, soft, youthful and radiant skin, and you will say goodbye to wrinkles.

Coconut oil with aloe to make natural collagen. PHOTO: PIXABAY

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.

.