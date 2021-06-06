CoComm will attend the MWC with its new generation of hybrid telephony | News | Communications

CoComm has been selected by ICEX to participate in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 in Barcelona.

ICEX, in collaboration with Red.es, organizes the so-called Spanish Pavilion, made up of national technology companies, noted for their innovative nature in their respective fields of action. CoComm, a pioneer in developing connectivity and communication solutions, has been one of the 26 Spanish companies selected to join the ICEX space.

José Manuel Ruiz, CIO of CoComm.

The supplier will take advantage of its stand at the MWC to present the new generation of devices through its new hybrid telephony model. A team designed to adapt to the new mobility and telework needs in a flexible and scalable way for all types of environments. “It will forever break our traditional conception of the fixed-mobile phone to go much further, both visually and functionally,” he explains. José Manuel Ruiz, CIO of CoComm. CoComm will bring multiple copies of this device to its booth so that attendees can test it out.

Under a 100% mobile and wireless ecosystem, the firm’s equipment guarantees voice and data from anywhere, even where the fiber does not reach. Thanks to their pioneering technology, they are able to promote the digital transformation of companies and overcome the digital divide in places with less telecommunications infrastructure.

The Spanish company will also exhibit at the event other of its desktop mobile telephony models, characterized by combining the advantages of SIM telephony with the functionalities of fixed telephony. “With its devices, CoComm aspires to transform communication in corporate spaces and contribute to connecting companies and workers from anywhere,” they point out from the organization.

“We are very grateful to ICEX for giving us the opportunity to make our revolutionary connectivity model known to the world,” explains José Manuel Ruiz. “The new telework needs are here to stay and our technology is going to revolutionize telephony as we knew it. The future of connectivity is wireless, it has the body of a landline, the soul of a mobile phone, and it’s called CoComm ”.