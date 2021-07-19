Coco Gauff Will Sit Out Olympics After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Coco gauff is the latest person to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The tennis star took to Twitter on Sunday, July 18 to report the upsetting news, “I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Coco continued, “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

Despite Coco’s inability to compete at the athletic event, she still is fully supportive of everyone else moving forward at Tokyo, “I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

Prior to the tennis star’s announcement, she competed at Wimbledon 2021. She said about the event on her profile, “It felt good to be back on center court.”