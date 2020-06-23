All great players sometimes have a victory they remember for the rest of their lives. For many it is the first of all, consecration in the big leagues. For others, perhaps some with special meaning due to the place where it occurs or the rival with whom you share the track. For Coco Gauff, his victory against Venus Williams last year on Track 1 of Wimbledon, all the mentioned reasons are fulfilled.

It was the moment when the American prodigy rose to fame. Her mother became a viral phenomenon for her celebration: a 16-year-old girl defeated one of the most successful American tennis players in history, in the ideal place, the place where the best races are born. A real changing of the guard in the land of stars and stripes, the irruption of someone who is destined to usurp the throne of the Williams sisters and fight for it for many, long years.

Coco decided to put all those feelings into words during a report with ESPN. An exciting narrative of a passage from his career that he will surely never forget.

– Travel to Wimbledon for the first time (with an invitation to the pre-stage): “My father didn’t tell me anything about the invitation until two hours before leaving. I was excited, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I feel like Wimbledon is one of those Grand Slams you can’t prepare for, being so unique and prestigious, so we got on the plane and we weren’t in London at all. I knew I was going to take advantage of my chance, that I had nothing to lose: it was the perfect time to play Venus in my first Grand Slam draw. “

– The moments before the game: “I didn’t want her to think that her presence startled me. In the draw, didn’t want to make eye contact with herI was looking at the chair judge all the time, trying to get rid of my nerves. Normally I don’t get so nervous during the draw, and you knew that she’s been in this situation a million times, that whatever you do isn’t going to distract her. During the warm-up I tried to get familiar with the atmosphere, it was my first match in such a big place, but you are not really comfortable until you win your first game. I didn’t want my first point to be a cane. “

– How he tackled the game tactically: “I knew that if I wanted to play powerful against her in the background I could do it, but that was not the way. I had to vary my game, because she is used to grass and I am not. He knew that using the cut, taking it to the net, causing it to hit the ball at different heights was going to be the way to make it fail. I felt comfortable with the atmosphere, with the surface and with the feeling that, if the game had to go to all three sets, I knew I could win it. “

– Close the match: “In the last game, I was about to panic, I thought “my mother, my mother”. I didn’t want to lose that game, I didn’t know how I could react later, if I was going to tear myself apart or if I would come back stronger. On my fourth game ball, I thought, “Forget you have a game ball,” because thinking about it didn’t help me at all the first three times. “

– The moments after the victory: “I didn’t realize what this game meant until months after it ended. I still not believe itIn fact, but I just remembered how he was shaking after the game. I told myself that I would celebrate until 12 at night, and then a new day would come and that I had to prepare for the next game. He had to demonstrate to people that this party was not a one-time flower, that he could do much more. I saw people shout my name, something that was strange to me.

It’s amazing as a little thing can change a person’s life. That game was the beginning of everything, the game that I will remember for the rest of my life. I still do not believe it, it is crazy, I can not summarize it in a concise way in words, both what happened that day and everything that accompanied it. ”