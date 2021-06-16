Coco Basile, hospitalized for covid-19

06/16/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

77-year-old Coco Basile, who was Lionel Messi’s coach in his first participation in the Copa América, was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and suffering a worsening of the picture with bilateral pneumonia.

The former coach of the Argentine National Team, Racing and Boca among other teams remains in a room of the Swiss Argentina clinic where he is being permanently monitored. Yes OK At the moment he is not in danger, there is concern because he is a risk patient due to his age and his addiction to cigarettes.

Basile had been vaccinated with a dose of Sputnik V, and like millions of Argentines, he was waiting his turn for the application of the second vaccine. In their environment they are optimistic about its evolution. Basile has been hospitalized since Tuesday, and since then his condition has not worsened and he remains stable.

Just over a year ago, when the confinement began, Coco Basile had expressed her sadness at the prolonged confinement and at not being able to see her friends. “I’m a bag, like all my friends”He confessed in dialogue with Como te va (Radio Colonia), at the same time that he assured that he spent time “watching movies” with his son at home.

Later, in dialogue with ESPN gave more details on how harsh the mandatory isolation was for him and about what he would do if he were given two hours to leave his house: “Two hours are not enough for me. See my grandchildren, my people, my family. Then, my friends, go somewhere to have a few whiskeys, talk about football. Now my entire bar drinks champagne, they are bacanes. I need four hours, not two. I hope this is over, which is a world drama, we are made shit. “