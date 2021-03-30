Cockroach on Today? This is how Galilea Montijo ran as in Exatlón | Instagram

Like a swift bug, the presenter Galilea Montijo, competed as in one of the difficult circuits of Exatlón, apparently, the disguise of the collaborator did not prevent her from being a strong rival in “Today. ”

The morning of “Hoy” gave way to a competition when some of the broadcast hosts appeared in disguise in one of the entertaining sections of the program, it was particularly Galilea Montijo, who stood out for his costume of “cockroach“along with his fierce team, the” Sabosos “.

One of the recent broadcasts of the variety program, became one of the favorites after giving way to a “war of botargas”, on the outskirts of forum 16, right there was the host Raúl Araiza who served as one of the presenters along with a famous commentator who reported the details of the contest.

Part of the cast of the production were those who made up the same teams that showed off each one of their boats at the starting point of the race; Andrea Legarreta Marisol González, Paul Stanley made up that of the “Cach0ndos” while that of Galilea Montijo, Andrea Escalona and Lambda García belonged to that of the “Sabrous”.

Each one with their respective botargas where costumes of bee, pumpkin, “Dalmatian dog” were appreciated, which were worn by those of Legarreta’s first team and some very original ones such as “Gali” who appeared disguised as a spoon, while Escalona dressed of chick and Lambda as a cake of which they stood out “it came out until the avocado”

The respective teams had the goal of throwing a wooden baton to shoot their target, which was a jug, and thus whoever finished the circuit first was the winning team.

The first to start the race were Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, who mounted with their costumes in some machines had to go through each of their respective lines surrounding some cones used to control traffic.

It was “La Montijo” who very quickly reached one of the last points to knock down the barrels, despite the fact that at first, the “Cach0ndos” team seemed to have an advantage, in the end, it was the “former television actress “Who will be the winners of the dynamic.

It should be said that, although the participants did not face as many obstacles as those that Exatlón spectators are used to, the broadcast achieved one of the main objectives, to provide a good moment of fun to the public as in many of the dynamics that take place in the issue.

It was on social networks in which netizens also highlighted the originality of sections like this as well as the costumes who were very striking and liked a lot according to what was read in the comments.

In the same way, they highlighted the ingenuity of the producer to bring all the fun home during these Easter holidays where many people are still from their homes and enjoy each morning when tuning in to the broadcast in the mornings in Las Estrellas.

Although some comments also referred to the fact that Hoy would have copied not only Exatlón, but also “Venga la Alegría”, its strongest competition on Tv Azteca and in which this type of dynamics has also been carried out.

There is wow! Suddenly it gave me a horrible scare, I thought I was watching Come Joy. After a moment I reacted and if it was Hoy.Andrea Rodríguez, what an original and new idea

On the other hand, some of the loyal fans of the morning showed their support and encouragement to continue carrying out these types of activities that cause a lot of laughter and entertainment.