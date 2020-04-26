Civil Protection personnel and the Ministry of Public Security and Municipal Traffic of The Marquis, Querétaro, They closed a place where cockfights were organized, despite the restriction of holding events that concentrate the population to prevent massive contagion of coronavirus.

After residents of the region reported the event, elements of the agencies arrived at the aforementioned place and gained access, confirming the facts reported cWith 40 people present, the space was closed.

“Yesterday, in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Security and Municipal Transit, in El Marqués suspension of an establishment operating cockfighting events was carried out, this in the community of Santa Cruz. When we arrived at the place, we found an approximate capacity of 40 people ”, read the statement issued by Civil Protection El Marqués through his Facebook account.

Civil Protection personnel from El Marqués asked the population become aware of the current health crisis.

“We invite you to become aware of the current situation. It is important to think of others and avoid crowds. All together we can reduce the risk of contagion. Help your community, your family and yourself, “they requested.

It is worth mentioning that after the authority published the previous statement, Internet users began to report more cases in which it is assured that parties, sports events and meetings continue to be held in the municipality.

In this sense, just last week, Civil Protection El Marqués also interrupted a sporting event, but this time the players stoned and gunned down the authorities.

The events occurred in the main courts of the town of Amazcala, where was a congregation of people doing sport activities, reason why Civil Protection personnel were presented to the site.

In response to the request that they withdraw, these attacked the elements with balls and in neighboring houses with stones, confirmed the corporation through a statement issued on social networks.

“We condemn these facts, We carry out a specific job during this health contingency. We owe it to the citizens and to our professional work, that’s why We request to abide by the recommendations and above all to respect those who give them. “

Also, on March 31, at an establishment located in the community of Mompani, in the municipality of Querétaro, four elements were physically assaulted of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit and the Secretary of Public Security of the mentioned Municipality, during the supervision of compliance with hygiene measures against the coronavirus.

Carlos Rodríguez Di Bella, head of the Civil Protection Unit, declared that one of his elements received a blow to the face with a bottle that caused an eyebrow wound and required six stitches, so he had to be taken to a hospital.

Coronavirus in Querétaro

According to the entity’s Secretary of Health, so far, there is a record of 111 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Of those 111 cases of patients with the disease, 50 are women and 61 are men, whereas until now, there is a record of 48 discharges.

It has mild symptoms, isolation and handling at home 43 patients. There is 13 hospitalized patients, of which eight are serious, and seven deaths have been registered.