Coceral raises projection for EU common wheat harvest in 2021 to 130.9 million tonnes

PARIS (Reuters) – Cereal traders association Coceral raised its forecast for this year’s common wheat harvest in the European Union on Tuesday, citing excellent yield prospects in the Balkan countries and Spain.

According to Coceral, the production of soft wheat in the 27 states of the block will reach 130.9 million tons, from the 126.6 million estimated in March and 10% above last year’s harvest, which was 118.7 millions of tons.

For the EU plus Great Britain, Coceral increased its soft wheat production forecast to 145.8 million tonnes from 141.5 million tonnes.

The barley production estimate in the EU rose to 55.4 million tonnes from 54.5 million tonnes, and Coceral noted the good prospects for the harvest in most of the EU.

However, the expected harvest is still lower than last year’s 55.9 million tonnes. In the case of the EU and the UK, production is forecast to decline from 64 million tonnes to 62.4 million, reflecting a decline in UK spring barley planting.

EU maize production for 2021 was estimated by Coceral at 64.7 million tonnes, compared to 63.5 million expected in March and 62.5 million last year, with a strong increase in production in the Balkan countries.

For colza, Coceral kept its harvest forecast for the EU unchanged at 16.6 million tonnes, compared to 16.1 million last year.

(Report by Gus Trompiz. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)