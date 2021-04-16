Cocachampions: Pedro Troglio, coach of Olimpia justifies the “blows” to Club América

The strategist of Olympia, Pedro Troglio, justified the hard play of his team against the Águilas del América in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

“America plays at incredible speed, of course sometimes you arrive at the wrong time. You meet players with individual technical ability and precision with the ball that unfortunately makes you arrive late and hit.”

Despite the elimination, the coach was excited to have won the round of 16 match at the Azteca Stadium:

“We left the football of Olimpia and Honduras well standing, it is important to know that it is possible (to defeat the greats), it is not simple, but it can be done. We are happy and at the same time anguished to be left out.”

“I thought we were going to fight, then there are great players from the other side who travel in charter, but I prefer these games to play with the easier one because these are the ones that mark you,” he added.

“This is how important this team is and that is why it has managed to fight to the end. This remains in the memory as a great victory at Azteca after so long,” he concluded.

