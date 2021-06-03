Coca-Cola will be giving FREE soft drinks and you just have to register on their website

If you are one of those people who cannot resist a refreshing drink in hot weather, you may be interested in taking advantage of the new promotion that Coca-Cola is launching.

To get your Coca-Cola at no cost, you must enter the company’s website and register to receive alert messages starting this week. Alerts will remind you that From June 15 you can register on the same page to receive a promotional code and get one of the hundreds of thousands of free Cokes that will be given out.

The drinks will have new packaging with summer-inspired designs.

The company will send the code to your phone, which you must scan at a local restaurant when paying. In other words, you will not be able to get your drinks in pharmacies or supermarkets. But only in restaurants where they sell this drink.

The summer campaign is the company’s way of helping people share memories together of this summer and is part of the brand’s ‘Summer Tastes Better’ campaign.

The company also has the ‘Have a Coke on Us’ campaign, where it encourages customers to go out and have a Coke and eat at their favorite restaurants., thus also helping to reactivate the restaurant industry.

To encourage people to go out, the popular cola will also launch a promotion in association with the oldest drive-in theater in the United States, Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theater, in which it will give a Coca-Cola on June 5-6. ice cream and a bag of popcorn to everyone in the room.

So now you know, if you are a fan of this brand of soft drinks, keep an eye out for the promotion so that you will be among the first to have your Coca-Cola for free without spending any money on it.

